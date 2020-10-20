Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 308.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 45,046 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 31.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 29,315 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 392,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $12,842,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,778,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330,599.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mack acquired 12,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $278,941.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,050,377.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 903,150 shares of company stock valued at $29,810,904 in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.63.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $94.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

