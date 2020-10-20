Diversified Trust Co Buys New Shares in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $526,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VF by 157.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in VF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,742,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,224,000 after purchasing an additional 209,640 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VF by 18.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,482,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,365,000 after purchasing an additional 233,539 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in VF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on VF from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VF from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price objective on VF from $69.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of VFC opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. VF Corp has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.59.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. VF’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In other VF news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

