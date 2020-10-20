Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Lowered by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Workday by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,004,869,000 after acquiring an additional 430,636 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 457,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,804,000 after acquiring an additional 333,645 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Workday by 333.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 334,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,564,000 after acquiring an additional 257,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Workday by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,657,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,780,000 after acquiring an additional 231,657 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $227.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.06 and a 200-day moving average of $183.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.73 and a beta of 1.56. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,210 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.20, for a total transaction of $1,173,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total value of $1,075,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

