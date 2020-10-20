Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 131 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.5% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

NYSE ED opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.84.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

