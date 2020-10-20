IBM Retirement Fund Buys 3,047 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in CBRE Group by 157.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 54.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 59.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

