Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.23.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

