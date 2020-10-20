IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Masco by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth $1,158,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth $960,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.04. Masco Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.