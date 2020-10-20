IBM Retirement Fund Buys 1,633 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 3.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% in the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 22,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Raymond James increased their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.34. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

