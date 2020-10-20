IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 39,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 503,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 119,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

