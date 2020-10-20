Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 107.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $210,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 61,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VTR opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $73.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

