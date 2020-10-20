DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FOX were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of FOX by 809.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of FOX by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FOX by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

FOX opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.40. Fox Corp has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 229,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $5,895,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,013,965.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $2,009,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,612.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Loop Capital raised FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

