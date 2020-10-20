Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $927,000 in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.90. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $47,252.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 57,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,871,774.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,516 shares in the company, valued at $27,381,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,116 shares of company stock worth $8,827,896 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

