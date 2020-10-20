IBM Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.26.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $145.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.89 and a 200-day moving average of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $153.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

