IBM Retirement Fund Buys 668 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 10.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $4,040,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,864,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of O'Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub lowered O'Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $475.40.

ORLY opened at $463.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.69. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,942,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total value of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,850 shares of company stock worth $25,780,585 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.