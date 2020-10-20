IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 39.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Centene by 2.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Centene by 77.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $645,626.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,378 shares of company stock worth $7,429,016 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.97.

CNC stock opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.59. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

