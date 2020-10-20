Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is IBM Retirement Fund’s 4th Largest Position

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.9% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,440.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,207.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,199.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,822.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,606.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.