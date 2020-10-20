Adams Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.6% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,440.47.

AMZN opened at $3,207.21 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,606.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.31, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,199.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,822.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

