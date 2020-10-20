Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,717 Choiceone Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:COFS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Choiceone Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:COFS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Choiceone Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Choiceone Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Choiceone Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choiceone Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choiceone Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS COFS opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. Choiceone Financial Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11.

Choiceone Financial Services (OTCMKTS:COFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

About Choiceone Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides various community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, such as time, savings, and demand deposits. It also provides commercial loans, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real properties.

