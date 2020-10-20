OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of OptimizeRx worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in OptimizeRx by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in OptimizeRx by 115.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 184.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPRX. B. Riley lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of OPRX opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. On average, analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Wasson acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,413.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $550,100 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

