Credit Suisse Group Boosts NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $69.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NEP. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Vertical Group raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.96.

Shares of NEP opened at $64.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.97. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $42,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $51,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

