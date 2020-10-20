Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $232.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 824,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after purchasing an additional 32,604 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,090,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $221,371,000 after purchasing an additional 361,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Intel by 802.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

