Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $75.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given a $75.00 price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTC. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $232.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

