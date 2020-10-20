Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KSU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.52.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $179.59 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.98 and its 200 day moving average is $159.49.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 8,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,512,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,647,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

