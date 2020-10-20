BidaskClub Upgrades LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) to “Buy”

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

LKQ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.

LKQ stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. LKQ has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 81,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 55,423 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in LKQ by 8.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

