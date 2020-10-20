Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,827,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,219,000 after acquiring an additional 949,206 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,165,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,087,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,515,000 after acquiring an additional 523,434 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,845,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.72 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

