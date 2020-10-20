Diversified Trust Co Invests $135,000 in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 3.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 224,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $544.79 million, a PE ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 1.24. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATRS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

