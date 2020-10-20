Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $387,000 Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 121.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.99. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $52.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. The business had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zymeworks from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

