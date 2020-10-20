Diversified Trust Co Makes New $133,000 Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,616 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 231.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $60,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,131 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,692,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $348,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,025 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 177.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,298 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after acquiring an additional 842,372 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $10,932,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

NYSE HAL opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.68. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

