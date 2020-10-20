Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 39.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $127,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.31.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $199.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.41. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

