IBM Retirement Fund Has $507,000 Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $1,407,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 160.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $94,264.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total value of $6,716,515.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,969,538.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,253 shares of company stock valued at $8,751,044 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

NYSE VAR opened at $171.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.20. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

