Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 24.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 146.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 67.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $276,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $1,186,629.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NYSE:ELS opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.12.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $254.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

