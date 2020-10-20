IBM Retirement Fund Raises Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Paycom Software by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total value of $29,096,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total transaction of $2,980,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,000 shares of company stock worth $140,864,550. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $383.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $389.84.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $345.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.71.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.