IBM Retirement Fund Has $481,000 Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Steris were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 24.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,301,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,720 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Steris in the second quarter worth $84,605,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Steris by 4,021,612.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 321,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,367,000 after purchasing an additional 321,729 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Steris in the second quarter worth $33,465,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Steris by 471.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 212,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 175,654 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Steris news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,738.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $2,632,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,355 shares of company stock worth $7,620,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

NYSE:STE opened at $186.43 on Tuesday. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $192.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

