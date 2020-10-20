IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 954 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 346.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $145.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.67. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $152.41.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. TD Securities cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

