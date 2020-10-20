IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 1,364 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1,218.4% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1,581.1% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 18.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

GRMN stock opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.06. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $106.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $165,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,721.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.