Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 14.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 23.1% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 38,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 100.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.58. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKS. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 4,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $236,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,092. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

