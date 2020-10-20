IBM Retirement Fund Has $514,000 Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 678,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,106,000 after buying an additional 260,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,993,000 after buying an additional 138,415 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,759,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 559,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $203,631,000 after buying an additional 76,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 356.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after buying an additional 72,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total transaction of $65,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $430,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $217,248. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.40.

Teleflex stock opened at $361.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.40 and a 200-day moving average of $357.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $409.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.