IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

Shares of GPC opened at $100.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of -74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.