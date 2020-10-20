Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.28.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $1,382,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,931.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $715,792.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,581.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,127 shares of company stock worth $6,677,373. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $302.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

