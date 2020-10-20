Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 4,284 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,892,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after buying an additional 4,232,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $303,417,000 after buying an additional 3,576,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,495,787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,876,000 after buying an additional 2,175,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

