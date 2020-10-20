DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Infosys were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 116.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,404,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517,341 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Infosys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 28,310,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,483,000 after acquiring an additional 472,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Infosys by 15.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,016,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,612 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Infosys by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,612,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,794,000 after purchasing an additional 179,385 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 47.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,579,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,642 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. Infosys Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.1359 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

INFY has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

