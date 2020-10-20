Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 700 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $139.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $193.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

