IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 1,297 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,822,000 after purchasing an additional 734,334 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CDW by 211.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 708,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after buying an additional 480,636 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 836.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,427,000 after buying an additional 426,105 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 15.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,106,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $360,899,000 after acquiring an additional 411,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 66.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 894,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,067,000 after acquiring an additional 358,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Raymond James raised shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

CDW stock opened at $128.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

