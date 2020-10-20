IBM Retirement Fund Buys 2,339 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the second quarter worth $88,797,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,182,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,193 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1,199.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 942,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,694,000 after purchasing an additional 869,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,580,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $73.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

