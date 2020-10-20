IBM Retirement Fund Has $945,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $8,804,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 488,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,836,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 84.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.93.

Shares of SWK opened at $173.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $180.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.