CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,232.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 105.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in CMS Energy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMS opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.16. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $148,215.00. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

