IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 1,648 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 27.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $3,444,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 361,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,528,000 after acquiring an additional 86,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 291.8% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 744,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,630,000 after acquiring an additional 554,354 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $300,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.73. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.10 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $172.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

