IBM Retirement Fund Buys 1,124 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 982.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 396.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 181.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total value of $917,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,593,830.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $5,601,725. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.26. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.71.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.