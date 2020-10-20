IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,825 shares of company stock worth $25,257,904. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $150.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $157.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.41 and its 200 day moving average is $128.22.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Edward Jones lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.