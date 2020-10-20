IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 4,611 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $103,664.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,157 shares of company stock valued at $336,782 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

